A 75.0 kg skater spins on the ice with arms outstretched. The skater's body is considered a 50.0 kg cylinder, with a radius of 0.300 m and a height of 1.60 m. Each arm is modeled as a 3.00 kg thin rod, 50.0 cm long, attached to the cylinder. Calculate what the moment of inertia of the skater will be.