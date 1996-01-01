4. 2D Kinematics
4. 2D Kinematics Velocity in 2D
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A watermelon is rolled horizontally off the top of a bridge with an initial speed of 8.0 m/s. The watermelon travels 12 m horizontally before hitting the ground. Determine the height of the bridge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14 m
B
7.4 m
C
11 m
D
22 m