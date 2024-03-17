8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A new dwarf planet has been discovered orbiting beyond Pluto. Observations suggest it completes one orbit around the Sun every 280 years. Use Kepler's Third Law to estimate the farthest distance (aphelion) of the dwarf planet from the Sun. Is the dwarf planet still within the Kuiper Belt, which extends to about 50 AU from the Sun?
