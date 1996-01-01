6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5-kg calculator is placed atop a 6.5-kg textbook. The rope and pulley system used to balance them has negligible mass, and virtually no friction affects the setup. Determine the connecting rope tension if the textbook accelerates the calculator at 2.5 m/s².
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.3N
B
5.7N
C
4.9N
D
2.0N