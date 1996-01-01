5. Projectile Motion
Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a football game, a player kicks the ball, initially at rest, creating a high arc across the field. Observations reveal that the total time the ball remains airborne from kick to landing is 4.5 seconds. Calculate the maximum height hmax the ball reaches, using its total time of flight.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12 m
B
25 m
C
50 m
D
98 m