29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hybrid car is equipped with a high-voltage battery that supplies a current of 50.0 A to a 1.5 cm diameter parallel-plate capacitor. If a sensor is placed 3.0 mm radially from the center of the capacitor, what would it register as the magnetic field strength?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 × 10-4 T
B
2.2 × 10-4 T
C
3.3 × 10-4 T
D
5.3 × 10-4 T