An engineer is calculating the characteristics of a new type of lightweight spring. He arranges it in a vertical orientation and keeps one of its ends fixed. He hangs a 3.2-kg mass from the other end. This causes the spring to extend by a length of 5.2 cm when it comes to equilibrium. Given that the mass is pulled down further by a distance of 3.3 cm from the equilibrium and then released, find the amplitude and frequency of the resulting oscillation.