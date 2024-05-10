26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Dielectric Breakdown
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher is testing an experimental air-gap capacitor to determine its maximum charge capacity before electrical breakdown. The capacitor plates have an area of 9.2 cm² each. If the electric field strength at which dry air breaks down is 4.0 x 10⁶ V/m, determine the amount of charge that can be placed on the capacitor.
