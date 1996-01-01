32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
32. Electromagnetic Waves Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylindrical cable with a radius of 'a', carrying a constant current 'I' and having a resistance 'R.' This current generates a magnetic field of strength 'B' surrounding the cable and an electric field 'E' which is uniform everywhere. Determine the Poynting vector's strength and direction at the cable's surface.
Consider a cylindrical cable with a radius of 'a', carrying a constant current 'I' and having a resistance 'R.' This current generates a magnetic field of strength 'B' surrounding the cable and an electric field 'E' which is uniform everywhere. Determine the Poynting vector's strength and direction at the cable's surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(IR) / (2πL), radially inward
B
(IR) / (2πL), radially outward
C
(I2R) / (2πaL), radially outward
D
(I2R) / (2πaL), radially inward