Utilizing the data from the Event Horizon Telescope, astronomers observed the motions of luminous accretion material around the supermassive black hole in the galaxy M104 (Sombrero Galaxy). This material was traveling at a velocity of 1100 km/s at a radial distance of 45 light-years ( 4.26 × 1 0 17 4.26\times 10^{17} meters) from the black hole. Determine the mass of this supermassive black hole and compare it to the Sun’s mass.