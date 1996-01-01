18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the velocity of sound i) on the deck of a ship in the ocean at -10°C and ii) inside the heater room on the ship, where the temperature is 30°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 325 m/s, ii. 349 m/s
B
i. 342 m/s, ii. 394 m/s
C
i. 243 m/s, ii. 439 m/s
D
i. 439 m/s, ii. 243 m/s