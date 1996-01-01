16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Intro to Angular Momentum
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the angular momentum vector of a 3.0 kg spinning sphere rotating about its central axis as depicted in the figure below. Express your answer using appropriate unit vectors. Consider the radius of the sphere is 6 cm.
Determine the angular momentum vector of a 3.0 kg spinning sphere rotating about its central axis as depicted in the figure below. Express your answer using appropriate unit vectors. Consider the radius of the sphere is 6 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-0.23 î kg•m2/s
B
0.23 î kg•m2/s
C
-0.23 ĵ kg•m2/s
D
0.23 ĵ kg•m2/s