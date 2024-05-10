20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplifying the structure of things can sometimes give us an estimate of quantities. To explore this concept, calculate how much heat must be extracted from a cube of air, the sides of which are of length of 1.0 km, to reduce its temperature by 1.0 K. Assume that the specific heat capacity of air is 720 J/kg⋅°C and its density is 1.2 kg/m3.
Simplifying the structure of things can sometimes give us an estimate of quantities. To explore this concept, calculate how much heat must be extracted from a cube of air, the sides of which are of length of 1.0 km, to reduce its temperature by 1.0 K. Assume that the specific heat capacity of air is 720 J/kg⋅°C and its density is 1.2 kg/m3.