19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aquarium has a vertical rectangular viewing window with a height h and a width w. The aquarium is filled with water up to a height h. Assuming the density of water is ρ, use integration to determine the total force of the water on the window.
