10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite with a mass equal to that of an average car which is about 1500 kg, orbits Jupiter at a radius equivalent to twice Jupiter's radius which is: rJupiter = 69.911 × 106 m. Calculate what the gravitational potential energy is. Note that the mass of Jupiter is: M = 1.898 × 1027 kg.
