20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
20. Heat and Temperature Moles and Avogadro's Number
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pressurized canister containing CO2 starts with a gauge pressure of 150 bar. After releasing some gas for industrial processes, its gauge pressure drops to 45 bar. Calculate what percentage of CO2 remains based on initial conditions.
A pressurized canister containing CO2 starts with a gauge pressure of 150 bar. After releasing some gas for industrial processes, its gauge pressure drops to 45 bar. Calculate what percentage of CO2 remains based on initial conditions.