19. Fluid Mechanics Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
A swimming pool has dimensions of 38 cm wide by 2.0 m long by 0.70 m high. What should the flow speed be in the 4.0-cm-diameter pipe for the pump if the pool pump should circulate all the water in the pool once every 3.5 hours?
