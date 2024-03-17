18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
Intro to Waves
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Underwater vehicles communicate using acoustic waves, which have different speeds in water compared to air. Assume the speed of sound in seawater is approximately 1500 m/s. The frequencies used for this type of communication generally range between 10 kHz and 40 kHz. Calculate the wavelength range of these acoustic signals.
