Electric Potential
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The provided diagram illustrates an arrangement of two uniformly charged spherical balls. Determine the potential difference (VM-VN) between positions M and N. Remember that at any given point, the potential is the combined effect of the potentials generated by all the charges present.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
VM-VN = -0.38 kV
B
VM-VN = -0.12 kV
C
VM-VN = 0.12 kV
D
VM-VN = 0.38 kV