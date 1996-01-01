18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions & Equations of Waves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
y(x,t)=e-(cx-dt) is the equation of a disturbance in a string where c and d are two positives and constant coefficients. Find the relation between c and d so that the equation y(x,t) satisfies the wave equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
c/d = 1/v
B
d/c = 1/v
C
cd=1/v
D
cd=v