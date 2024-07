Find the final result of mixing ice cubes at 0°C with 100°C water vapors in a container if both have the same mass. Use the following latent heat coefficients for the ice melting which is 333 ×103 J/kg, that the water vapors during condensation is 2260 kJ/kg, and that specific heat coefficients for the water is 4.186 kJ/(kg ⋅ \cdot °C).