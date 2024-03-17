15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
15. Rotational Equilibrium Center of Mass & Simple Balance
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object of irregular shape is placed on a horizontal massless surface supported by two identical scales, one placed under its left edge and the other under its right edge. The readings on the scales are 60.2 kg and 55.8 kg, respectively. Calculate the distance from the left edge of the object to its center of gravity if the horizontal length of the object is 1.65 m.
An object of irregular shape is placed on a horizontal massless surface supported by two identical scales, one placed under its left edge and the other under its right edge. The readings on the scales are 60.2 kg and 55.8 kg, respectively. Calculate the distance from the left edge of the object to its center of gravity if the horizontal length of the object is 1.65 m.