13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the kinetic energy of a spherical asteroid due to its daily rotation about its axis in a geostationary orbit around Earth. Assume the asteroid has a mass of 1.2×1013 kg and is located at an altitude of 3.6×104 km above the Earth's surface. The radius of the asteroid = 2.4×103 m.
