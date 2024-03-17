Calculate the kinetic energy of a spherical asteroid due to its daily rotation about its axis in a geostationary orbit around Earth. Assume the asteroid has a mass of 1.2﻿ × \times ×﻿1013 kg and is located at an altitude of 3.6﻿ × \times ×﻿104 km above the Earth's surface. The radius of the asteroid = 2.4﻿ × \times ×﻿103 m.