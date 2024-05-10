Two protons are released from rest at a separation distance of approximately one atomic diameter, equal to 1.0 × 10-10 m, from each other in vacuum space. Find the magnitude of their initial acceleration. [Hint: A proton has mass m p = 1.67 × 10-27 kg, charge = 1.60×10-19 C, and The Coulomb's constant k = 8.99 × 109 N⋅m2/C2.]