An industrial-grade compressor intakes approximately 7000.0 L of air at atmospheric pressure and compresses it into a storage vessel with an internal capacity of 70.0 L. This process occurs at an average temperature of 15.0°C. Calculate the number of moles of air contained in the storage vessel. [Hint: The gas constant R = 8.314 J/ mol·K and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.]