25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 125 pg fleck with a charge of -5.0nC passes point A at a speed of 100 m/s. If point A has a potential of - 3000 V, determine the speed of the particle at point B where the potential is 2000 V. You can assume that gravity and air resistance are negligible.
2.0 × 104 m/s
6.4 × 102 m/s
3.0 × 102 m/s
The fleck does not reach point B.