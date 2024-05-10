12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spinning top is rotating on a horizontal surface. When viewed from above, the top spins clockwise at an angular velocity ω₁ = 60.0 rad/s about its axis, and the surface is rotating anticlockwise with an angular velocity ω₂ = 45.0 rad/s about a vertical axis. What are the directions of ω₁ and ω₂ at a given instant?
