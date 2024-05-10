18. Waves & Sound
A turntable used for testing audio equipment spins at a speed of 45 revolutions per minute. A test tone is recorded on a track located 15 cm from the center of the turntable. The groove where this test tone is recorded has a wavelength of 0.9 mm. Calculate the frequency of the test tone that will be emitted when this track is played.
