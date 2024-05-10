An athlete of 85 kg falls off from a height of 5.0 m to the floor. However, he gains balance and lands on stiff legs. As a result, his center of gravity moves down by a distance of D = 1.2 cm after his feet touch the ground. Determine the stress and conclude if his fibula would break because of it. Assume that the cross-sectional area of the fibula at the middle is 1.4 × 10-4 m2, and the ultimate strength of the bone is 1.30 × 108 N/m2.