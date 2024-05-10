17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
At what maximum amplitude can the bottom end of a diving board oscillate with simple harmonic motion at a frequency of 3.2 Hz in such a way that a coin placed on the bottom end of the diving board remains secure and does not slip off and fall into the pool during the oscillation as seen in the figure below?
