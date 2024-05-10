8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1251-kg vehicle takes a 73 m radius turn on a track inclined at 15°. If the vehicle moves at 86 km/h, will it require a frictional force? If necessary, what will be the magnitude and direction of this force?
