In a competition of thirty athletes, it is seen that three athletes ran at 12.0 km/h, eight at 15.0 km/h, five at 18.0 km/h, four at 21.0 km/h, seven at 24.0 km/h, two at 27.0 km/h, and one at 30.0 km/h. Determine the average speed of the athletes.