A physicist is investigating the elastic properties of a material. He takes a horizontal rod made of that material and attaches a block to one of its ends while keeping the other end fixed. He compresses the rod by 0.17 m by applying a force on the block that does a work of 4.4 J on the system. As soon as he releases the block at rest, it experiences an acceleration of 17 m/s². Assuming there is no friction, determine the spring constant of the rod.