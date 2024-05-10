An air conditioner is heating an auditorium of dimensions 15 m × 21 m × 6.0 m. The rate of heat provided to the air in the auditorium by the air conditioner is 1.5 × 106 J/h. Initially, the air in the auditorium is at 15°C and 1.0 atm. Calculate the increase in temperature inside the auditorium in one hour. For simplicity, assume that the air is composed of diatomic molecules with a molecular mass of 28.