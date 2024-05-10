One end of a string is tied to a tuning fork, and the other end is fixed to a wall. The tuning fork is struck, and it creates a traveling wave as shown in the figure. Given that the wave on the string is given by P (x,t) = (0.022 m) sin (32 m-1 x - 1200 s-1 t + 0.33), find the maximum acceleration of the string at x = 0.40 m.