18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cello string is typically a length of 0.70 m. A particular cello string is tuned to play the note A which is 220 Hz when it is unfingered. At what distance from the end of the string must one position their finger on the string in order to play the note C4 which is 260 Hz?
