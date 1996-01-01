13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy with Rotation
A rigid, uniform bar is attached by its lowest end to a frictionless horizontal hinge. The bar is initially perpendicular to the horizontal plane. The bar of length 1.0 m and mass 0.250 kg is released from rest and rotates in a vertical plane. Calculate the speed of the highest end of the bar when it reaches the horizontal plane.
A
3.3 m/s
B
5.4 m/s
C
9.4 m/s
D
29.4 m/s