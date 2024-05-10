10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
It is known that, the minimum velocity required by a spaceship to leave planet X is four times that needed to leave planet Y. Given that both planets X and Y have the same mass, calculate the ratio of the radius of planet X to that of planet Y (rx / ry).
