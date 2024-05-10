Two people are facing each other holding identical tuning forks in their hands. The tuning forks are struck simultaneously producing sound at a frequency of 250 Hz but due to a slight defect in one fork, it produces sound that is initially 180° out-of-phase compared to the other. What should be the minimum separation between these two forks for complete constructive interference to occur at some point between the two people? Assume air temperature as T = 25°.