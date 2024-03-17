Initially a physics professor is sitting on a rotating chair with his arms extended laterally. The rotation speed of the chair is 3.0 revolutions every 2.0 s while his arms are outstretched. Note that the moment of inertia for the professor is 5.2 kg.m2. Later on in the experiment, the professor increases his rotational speed by himself to 4.5 rev/s without using his feet to accomplish this result. Determine what his final moment of inertia value will be considering this increase in rotational speed. Also, please explain how this increase in rotational speed accomplished?