An ambulance, with a siren frequency of 1250 Hz, is moving at ﻿ 1.00 × 1 0 2 1.00\times 10^2 1.00×102﻿ km/ h and passes a car traveling at 90.0 km/h. Find the two frequencies heard in the car traveling in the same direction as the ambulance. Use: the speed of sound ﻿ = 343 m / s =343\mathrm{~m}/\mathrm{s} =343 m/s﻿ .