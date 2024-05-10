18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ambulance, with a siren frequency of 1250 Hz, is moving at 1.00×102 km/ h and passes a car traveling at 90.0 km/h. Find the two frequencies heard in the car traveling in the same direction as the ambulance. Use: the speed of sound =343 m/s .
An ambulance, with a siren frequency of 1250 Hz, is moving at 1.00×102 km/ h and passes a car traveling at 90.0 km/h. Find the two frequencies heard in the car traveling in the same direction as the ambulance. Use: the speed of sound =343 m/s .