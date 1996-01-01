25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the magnitude and direction (measured as an angle from the positive x-axis), of the electric field at the coordinates (3.0 m, -1.0 m) in a specific region of space with an electric potential described by V = (175x2 − 280y2) V, where x and y are measured in meters?
What is the magnitude and direction (measured as an angle from the positive x-axis), of the electric field at the coordinates (3.0 m, -1.0 m) in a specific region of space with an electric potential described by V = (175x2 − 280y2) V, where x and y are measured in meters?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-62o
B
62o
C
-28o
D
28o