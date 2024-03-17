14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylindrical drum with a rope wound around it and its loose end positioned at the top. A child takes hold of this loose end and walks a distance L while holding onto it, as shown in the diagram. The drum moves along behind the child. i) Determine the length of rope unwound from the drum and iii) calculate the distance traveled by the drum's center of mass if the drum rolls without slipping.
Consider a cylindrical drum with a rope wound around it and its loose end positioned at the top. A child takes hold of this loose end and walks a distance L while holding onto it, as shown in the diagram. The drum moves along behind the child. i) Determine the length of rope unwound from the drum and iii) calculate the distance traveled by the drum's center of mass if the drum rolls without slipping.