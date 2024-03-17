A solid sphere with a radius r is rolled on a rough concrete surface. It starts from a stationary position at point A and is given an initial linear speed v₀ and an angular speed ω₀ that imparts a reverse spin on the ball. As the ball skids, kinetic friction acts upon it. If ω₀ is 20% smaller than the critical angular speed ωC, i .e., ω0=0.80ωC, determine the ball's center-of-mass velocity vCM at the moment it starts to roll without slipping. The critical angular velocity, ωC, is reached when kinetic friction causes the ball to come to a complete stop rather than just momentarily, meaning ω0=ωC.
Hint: The ball possesses two types of angular momentum: the first due to the linear speed vCM of its center of mass (CM) relative to point A, and the second due to the spin at angular velocity ω about its own CM. The ball’s total angular momentum L about point A is the sum of these two angular momenta.
