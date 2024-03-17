A solid sphere with a radius ﻿ r r r﻿ is rolled on a rough concrete surface. It starts from a stationary position at point A and is given an initial linear speed v₀ and an angular speed ω₀ that imparts a reverse spin on the ball. As the ball skids, kinetic friction acts upon it. If ω₀ is 20% smaller than the critical angular speed ﻿ ω C \omega_{C} ωC​﻿, i .e., ﻿ ω 0 = 0.80 ω C \omega_0{}=0.80\omega_{C} ω0​=0.80ωC​﻿, determine the ball's center-of-mass velocity ﻿ v C M v_{CM} vCM​﻿ at the moment it starts to roll without slipping. The critical angular velocity, ﻿ ω C \omega _{\mathrm{C}} ωC​﻿, is reached when kinetic friction causes the ball to come to a complete stop rather than just momentarily, meaning ﻿ ω 0 = ω C \omega _0=\omega _C ω0​=ωC​﻿.

Hint: The ball possesses two types of angular momentum: the first due to the linear speed ﻿ v C M v_{CM} vCM​﻿ of its center of mass (CM) relative to point A, and the second due to the spin at angular velocity ω about its own CM. The ball’s total angular momentum L about point A is the sum of these two angular momenta.



