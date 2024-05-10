15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flagpole is attached to the side of a building. A 5.0-kg flag hangs from the pole at a point 3.0 m from the wall. Discuss whether compression, tension, and/or shear play a role in this scenario.
