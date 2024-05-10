19. Fluid Mechanics
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steel column with a cross-sectional area of 1.5 m2 supports a mass of 25,000 kg. Given that the column is 7.5 m in height, calculate the amount of compression. Use a Young's modulus of 200 GPa for steel.
