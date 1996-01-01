24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a charged spherical object of radius 'a' with a non-uniform volume charge density given by ρ = ρ 0 (1 - r/a), where r is the distance from the sphere's center and ρ0 is a constant in SI units. Derive the expression of the electric field magnitude 'E' within the sphere (r≤a) in terms of the sphere's total charge 'q' and radius 'a' by applying Gauss's law.
Consider a charged spherical object of radius 'a' with a non-uniform volume charge density given by ρ = ρ 0 (1 - r/a), where r is the distance from the sphere's center and ρ0 is a constant in SI units. Derive the expression of the electric field magnitude 'E' within the sphere (r≤a) in terms of the sphere's total charge 'q' and radius 'a' by applying Gauss's law.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = (q / (4πε0)) × [(4ar - 3r2) / a2]
B
E = (q / (4πε0)) × [(4ar - 3r2) / a4]
C
E = (q / (4πε0)) × [(4ar - 3r) / a3]
D
E = (q / (4πε0)) × [( 3r) / a3]