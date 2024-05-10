An AC generator of frequency f = 40 Hz supplies an alternating voltage of amplitude V r.m.s = 220 volts. The generator feeds into a series LR Circuit with a Resistance R of 100 ohms and an inductor L of 150 mH. Determine: (a) The r.m.s. Current through the Circuit. (b) The phase difference between Current and Voltage. (c) The power dissipated. (d) Voltage readings across Resistor R and Inductor L.