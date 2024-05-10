18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Sound Waves
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A musician, riding a bicycle moving away from you at 26 m/s, plays a flute that produces sound by setting up the fundamental standing wave in an air column 7.40 cm long. What frequency do you hear if the flute is closed at one end? Assume that the speed of sound in air is 343 m/s.
