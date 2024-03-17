16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pedestrian is in the middle of the road, standing still at point o. A bus of mass m is approaching him with a constant velocity u, as shown in the figure below. Considering the bus as a particle, find the angular momentum of it about the point o.
